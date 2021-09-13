By now you’ve probably seen this clip of President Joe Biden ranting incoherently while answering a journo’s question on 9/11. If not, have a watch:

At 9/11 memorial event, Biden rants incoherently about boxing Trump, Florida, and Robert E. Lee pic.twitter.com/ukJSuKZzOy — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) September 12, 2021

And here’s Monica Crowley saying out loud what everyone is thinking.

“Everyone sees it, everyone knows it … but no one is allowed to talk about it”:

Everyone sees it, everyone knows it … but no one is allowed to talk about it https://t.co/VsuXG0MslZ — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) September 12, 2021

To be fair to the president, he’s talking about things former President Trump has said, but still — he’s all over the place:

Maybe the whole clip, or more of the clip shows he is making sense..? https://t.co/8ZAhWrcuXl — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) September 12, 2021

Biden will be 79 in November:

Incomprehensible statement; Biden simply cannot focus and the rambling is a sign of cognitive issues. Why hasn't congress, in particular pushed the testing issue? https://t.co/xsPbsnuFVv — Frank (@lombardfm) September 12, 2021

And, yes, we should. Including Dems:

Shouldn't we question everything this man says? Not trying to be mean, but he definitely is not coherent. https://t.co/OnztcAunlw — Jason M (@jaymo7951) September 12, 2021

***