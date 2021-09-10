Grabien’s Tom Elliott put together one of his “SUPERCUT!” videos of Dems and all the times they said they couldn’t or wouldn’t impose a vaccine mandate on America. Have a watch:

One thing we’d also like to point out is that the president dropped this giant turd on all of us last night and THERE ARE NO DETAILS YET and we won’t know them for weeks according to CNN’s Kaitlan Collins:

As for threats from GOP governors that they’ll sue of the mandate — whenever it gets written — Biden said to, “have at it”:

Be careful what you wish for, Mr. Presidnet:

And if the current president thought he’d get a pass from the former president, think again.

Former President Trump called the mandate “UN-AMERICAN” in an email sent out on Friday:

Tags: Bidenmandate