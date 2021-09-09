Lincoln Project co-founder Reed Galen responded to this photo of Rand Paul looking at some guns with, “I’m not saying I agree with Rand Paul’s neighbor. I’m saying I understand”:

So, a felony assault on a politician you disagree with is okay now?

And when criticized for his tweet, Galen added “I’m not the guy preparing to fellate a wall full of guns”:

Well, it’s no so weird really:

Maybe he should sit this one out?

Yep:

