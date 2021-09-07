President Joe Biden, maskless, met with union members, also unmasked, to celebrate Labor Day on Monday:

President Joe Biden marked the Labor Day holiday on Monday by delivering deli sandwiches to union members.https://t.co/fXD0HQJClm — FOX Baltimore (@FOXBaltimore) September 7, 2021

Watch for yourself:

President Biden gave union workers in New Castle, Delaware, a visit on Labor Day pic.twitter.com/yYl32bs6ne — Reuters (@Reuters) September 7, 2021

Now, we are 100% behind Biden and these union members ditching the mask outside but we’d really like to know how the White House determines when the president needs to be masked outdoors and the scientific reasoning behind it.

For example, everyone was masked up in Louisiana last week:

Biden to survey NY and NJ storm damage after deadly flooding https://t.co/tDMP48Tv2A — The Detroit News (@detroitnews) September 7, 2021

And at the dignified transfer ceremony:

During the dignified transfer of 13 U.S. service members killed in Afghanistan, Joe Biden checked his watch AT LEAST 3 TIMES. pic.twitter.com/y3cO26t9a9 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 3, 2021

And even when it’s just the president walking by himself outdoors:

President Biden will visit New York and New Jersey to tour neighborhoods hit hard last week by the remnants of Hurricane Ida. https://t.co/HazPRhMS0J — NBC News (@NBCNews) September 7, 2021

Is there any science behind any of this?

