President Joe Biden, maskless, met with union members, also unmasked, to celebrate Labor Day on Monday:

Watch for yourself:

Now, we are 100% behind Biden and these union members ditching the mask outside but we’d really like to know how the White House determines when the president needs to be masked outdoors and the scientific reasoning behind it.

For example, everyone was masked up in Louisiana last week:

And at the dignified transfer ceremony:

And even when it’s just the president walking by himself outdoors:

Is there any science behind any of this?

