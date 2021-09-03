CNBC compiled a list of the top 10 highest paying college majors and the winner is. . .
College graduate starting salaries are at an all-time high—and these 10 majors earn the most https://t.co/dQHzkMb0tU
— CNBC Make It (@CNBCMakeIt) September 2, 2021
. . .Petroleum Engineer!
The college major that yields the highest average starting salary?
It's not computer science or programming.
It is in Oil & Gas…https://t.co/s17uwgZlhA
(via @AbigailJHess @CNBCMakeIt @cnbc)
— Dominic Chu (@TheDomino) September 2, 2021
Oh, boy, will Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez not be happy with this one:
Petroleum Engineering graduates leading the way. “STEM degrees “tend to have the strongest job prospects, so they can start earning a lot of money right after graduating,” Third Way senior fellow Michael Itzkowitz tells CNBC Make It. https://t.co/cQCFjMhEXh
— Loren Anderson 🇺🇸 (@landerso30) September 2, 2021
And here’s the rest of the list:
#College majors earning the most: 1. Petroleum engineering, 2. Computer programming, 3. Computer engineering, 4. Computer science, 5. Electrical engineering, 6. Operations research, 7. Computer science, 8. Stat, 9. Applied math, 10. Chemical engineering https://t.co/BoLTvrjZg5 pic.twitter.com/kvNjprJijR
— Matthew A. Gilbert, MBA (@MatthewAGilbert) September 2, 2021
In other words, “learn to code” is pretty good advice.
***