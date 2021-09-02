CNN’s Chris Cuomo shared this meme calling on fathers to start supporting a baby when the mother is 6 weeks pregnant:

Rachel Maddow reportedly said something similar:

Also no child support, they have to live in the home, and do everything were expected to do.. pic.twitter.com/lj5upbRrCd — [email protected] (@Momo507junocom1) September 1, 2021

And to this we say, “Yes”:

“I like where Maddow is going”:

I like where Maddow is going. https://t.co/vANlCuz3Ej — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) September 2, 2021

Cuomo is on the right track, too:

If I say yes to all of the above, will you then be willing to grant the humanity of the child? Or is this just a cheap parlor game in which you don't actually mean anything you say? https://t.co/rWDmUzyi8B — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 1, 2021

Boy, they’ve really owned us conservatives:

And, to reiterate, there should be an emphatic "YES" to all of the questions asked here. This should be in legislation going forward. https://t.co/th1methbOj — Joe Cunningham (@JoePCunningham) September 2, 2021

Think of it! A world where babies are cared for and supported by both parents from the very first heartbeat:

yes imagine the post-Roe dystopian hellscape where we make men responsible for the children they father https://t.co/ap068rt6yU — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) September 2, 2021

They really don’t understand us:

1. I don’t think liberals truly comprehend that following conservatives to the end point on the abortion debate is not advisable … uhhh … Because … https://t.co/hbUAKJ6z9Q — Geoffrey Ingersoll (@GPIngersoll) September 2, 2021

