An old story is making the rounds again in light of criticism of President Biden from the Gold Star families of the military members killed in Kabul.

According to the Washington Examiner, Biden’s comments to the widow were in November 2016:

But Biden’s comments to Shelby Iubelt cemented the negative impression for the younger soldier’s family. “He told my daughter-in-law … that she was too pretty for this to happen to her,” Mike Iubelt recalled. “It’s probably a good thing that he was surrounded by Secret Service, probably for both of us, because I’d probably be locked up in jail right now.” Loquasto also criticized the remark. “It wasn’t the right time, but heck, I make mistakes all the time,” she said. “It was not comforting, it was creepy.”

He also reportedly told family members that they’re “a 14th-century country, they don’t want us there, they’re never going to change”:

