A video showing a passenger getting into an altercation with security at Miami International Airport went viral last week but there’s more to the story than this tweet suggested:

The man, identified as Daniel John Sweeney, is a veteran and was in the midst of a mental-health crisis:

VIOLENT AIRPORT ATTACK – Authorities took a man into custody at Miami International Airport after a violent attack on several airport employees. He was later identified as a military veteran and hospitalized. https://t.co/tn9x69rucd — WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) August 28, 2021

According to the incident report, Sweeney had not been taking his medication for PTSD and depression, was intoxicated and was triggered by someone allegedly shouting “Afghanistan” in the airport:

UPDATE: @MiamiDadePD released reports on the disturbance at @iflymia involving @AmericanAir passenger Daniel Sweeney of Boca Raton, Florida (listed as a victim/witness) who was Baker Acted (involuntarily hospitalized up to 72 hours for evaluation). Here are the report narratives: pic.twitter.com/qg6PuFe7kW — Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) September 1, 2021

So, not an “anti-masker covidiot”? Note that this tweet has over 43,000 like and over 23,000 retweets:

Last night at Miami Int’l Airport. Another FL anti-masker covidiot. (Strong language). pic.twitter.com/kO18bBFPTb — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) August 28, 2021

But nice propaganda:

(According to news reports, this incident had nothing to do with a mask. But nice propaganda.)https://t.co/7jMeWBg3hj https://t.co/nhYnJPpPEt — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) August 30, 2021

