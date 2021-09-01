A video showing a passenger getting into an altercation with security at Miami International Airport went viral last week but there’s more to the story than this tweet suggested:

The man, identified as Daniel John Sweeney, is a veteran and was in the midst of a mental-health crisis:

According to the incident report, Sweeney had not been taking his medication for PTSD and depression, was intoxicated and was triggered by someone allegedly shouting “Afghanistan” in the airport:

So, not an “anti-masker covidiot”? Note that this tweet has over 43,000 like and over 23,000 retweets:

But nice propaganda:

