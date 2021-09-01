Meanwhile, in San Francisco, they’ve begun a program that literally pays you not to shoot somebody:

Precious. New San Francisco Initiative to Pay Individuals Not to Shoot Others https://t.co/Wlye0fOk7B — Bryan Suits (@darksecretplace) September 1, 2021

It’s just a pilot program right now that’s paying 10 people who are “at high risk of shooting someone” $300 per month if they don’t shoot anybody:

San Francisco will pay 10 people who are "at high risk of shooting someone" $300 PER MONTH not to be involved in shootings. So leftists created a hijackers and hostages program. What happens when the program stops? Someone will die each day?

https://t.co/KM1v1XAQPf — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) September 1, 2021

Imagine being No. 11 on this list? SO CLOSE:

brb, building up my track record of interpersonal violence so I qualify for the ‘earn $300 a month by not shooting people’ scheme https://t.co/URfTcKnd4B — Mary Harrington (@moveincircles) September 1, 2021

And how do they even check if you shot someone or not?

"So, here's the deal. Any week you don't shoot someone you get $300. But, if you shoot someone: No $300. To get your $300, complete this Weekly Shooters Report. Remember – If you mark 'YES, I SHOT SOMEONE THIS WEEK,' no $300 for you."

https://t.co/sMIkfU2K4o — Brett Hersh (@EAHERSH) September 1, 2021

Anyway, we would like to get in on this action. Where can we sign up?

I would like to enroll in this exciting new program, where do I sign up to become certified as High Risk For Shooting Someonehttps://t.co/Q2hKEfoK8w — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) September 1, 2021

