The Department of Justice announced the indictment of Stephen Alford, 62, of Fort Walton Beach, Fla., “counts of wire fraud and the attempted prevention of seizure of an electronic device” in connection with the alleged extortion of Rep. Matt Gaetz’s father:

NEW: A Florida man has been indicted for his alleged role to defraud Rep. Matt Gaetz's father for a presidential pardon for the congressman in exchange for funds to try and secure the release of former FBI agent Robert Levinson from Iran. Stephen Alford, 62, is in custody. — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) August 31, 2021

Alford reportedly approached Don Gaetz and said he would attempt to secure a presidential pardon for Rep. Gaetz in exchange for $25 million which would purportedly be used to rescue Robert Levinson from Iran:

Don Gaetz was allegedly approached by Alford earlier this year, the indictment says, with a proposal that if Don Gaetz gave money to Alford, he would try and secure a presidential pardon for Rep, Gaetz ending the reported investigation into Rep. Gaetz and sex trafficking. — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) August 31, 2021

Rep. Gaetz is under federal investigation of his alleged involvement in sex trafficking, hence the pardon:

The Congressman has steadfastly denied the accusations of his involvement in sex trafficking. Alford is also accused of destroying or attempting to destroy a cell phone which was the subject of a search warrant. — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) August 31, 2021

Details here:

NEW: Stephen M. Alford has been indicted by a federal grand jury on counts of wire fraud and the attempted prevention of seizure of an electronic device. More here: Fort Walton Beach Man Faces Federal Indictment For $25 Million Scheme To Defraud https://t.co/dnrUagu0WP pic.twitter.com/Dw46ZGnjkR — FBI Jacksonville (@FBIJacksonville) August 31, 2021

Sorry, libs. NOT TODAY:

In other words, the first Justice Dept indictment out of the Matt Gaetz saga is the guy who allegedly tried to scam Rep. Matt Gaetz' family, not Matt Gaetz https://t.co/ewl8sJoWLZ — Devlin Barrett (@DevlinBarrett) August 31, 2021

But that investigation continues:

BREAKING: DoJ charges FL man for allegedly trying to defraud Gaetz family over sex-crimes investigation. Apart from this case, DOJ is investigating Rep Gaetz for potential sex w/minor, sex trafficking, soliciting prostitution, public corruption, & obstruction of justice. https://t.co/5pVtGqP8rR — Paula Reid (@PaulaReidCNN) August 31, 2021

