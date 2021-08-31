The Department of Justice announced the indictment of Stephen Alford, 62, of Fort Walton Beach, Fla., “counts of wire fraud and the attempted prevention of seizure of an electronic device” in connection with the alleged extortion of Rep. Matt Gaetz’s father:

Alford reportedly approached Don Gaetz and said he would attempt to secure a presidential pardon for Rep. Gaetz in exchange for $25 million which would purportedly be used to rescue Robert Levinson from Iran:

Rep. Gaetz is under federal investigation of his alleged involvement in sex trafficking, hence the pardon:

But that investigation continues:

