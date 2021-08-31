Ida is now just a tropical depression but that doesn’t mean it’s over.

“Millions of people are under flood watches (dark green) from the Gulf Coast to New England, including cities like Nashville, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, D.C. and New York City”:

We're not done with #Ida yet. Millions of people are under flood watches (dark green) from the Gulf Coast to New England, including cities like Nashville, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, D.C. and New York City. @TND pic.twitter.com/bGQiPaWDbh — Cayle Thompson (@CayleThompson) August 31, 2021

Projected rain totals:

Euro model painting an ugly Ida rain picture in the Northeast Wednesday and Wednesday Evening. Up to 6" of rain is possible in areas that have been soaked all summer. pic.twitter.com/G8fEr8mJDv — Bill Karins (@BillKarins) August 31, 2021

“Some places could get a month’s worth of rain in a day with a forecast like this”:

Some places could get a month's worth of rain in a day with a forecast like this. Average August rainfall for New York City: 4.56" https://t.co/rWJo6vtSGJ — Kathryn Prociv (@KathrynProciv) August 31, 2021

This is good news for CNN’s Brain Stelter as he can now have something to actually report from his storm mobile after the Henri bust a few weeks ago:

Last night, 10 to 11pm, was the wettest hour in New York City history – 1.94 inches of rain fell in Central Park, setting an all-time record, per the NWS pic.twitter.com/py7jDDyEr2 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) August 22, 2021

As for New Orleans, the city is still without power and they have no idea when it will be back:

The main issue preventing their safe return is the lack of power to the entire city. @Entergy executives said it will likely take days to determine how badly damaged the city’s power grid is, and even longer to restore full electricity to the region. https://t.co/90aRsH73n0 pic.twitter.com/W8X5imLsXe — Insider News (@InsiderNews) August 31, 2021

It could be weeks or longer:

'Power outages for weeks'? New Orleans may be without electricity for a long stretch https://t.co/LTqugdJz2I — KGNS News (@KGNSnews) August 31, 2021

Right now, there are over 1 million customers (which means many more people than that) are without power:

At 4:30 am – there are 1,015,594 customers without power in LA. All 8 major New Orleans transmission lines were knocked out by Hurricane Ida. More than 11,000 Entergy workers, supplemented by 25,000 workers from at least 32 states were working to restore power #uswx pic.twitter.com/tmblgPd3Zf — bill steffen (@bsteffen) August 31, 2021

The levees held –good news — but the grid “failed spectacularly”:

New Orleans infrastructure turned in a mixed performance against Hurricane Ida, with the levees and pumps warding off catastrophic flooding even as the electrical grid failed spectacularly https://t.co/7lwlJahwVC — Bloomberg Economics (@economics) August 31, 2021

And rescue teams are still surveying the damage:

Rescue teams fanned out across Louisiana on Monday searching for people left stranded in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, even as New Orleans emerged from its most serious onslaught since Hurricane Katrina confident that its levees had held. https://t.co/T6AT7zjBEG — NYT National News (@NYTNational) August 31, 2021

School has been canceled as well:

It’s unclear when New Orleans resident Lisa Collins’ daughters — or the tens of thousands of other children in the region — will return to school. Class cancellations and school closures come as the city’s schools are already struggling with COVID-19. https://t.co/90aRsH73n0 — Insider News (@InsiderNews) August 31, 2021

Tulane University will evacuate the remaining students to Houston and then continue with classes online:

⚠️ Tomorrow at 10 AM we will begin evacuating all remaining on-campus students. If students are self-evacuating to another location, they must do so by 5 PM tomorrow. Students may not remain on campus after 5 PM tomorrow. See thread for more ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Z39ldIu6aL — Tulane University (@Tulane) August 31, 2021

