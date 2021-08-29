Hurricane Ida made landfall as a monster Category 4 storm at 12:55 ET near Port Fourchon, Louisiana with 150 mph winds and gusts up to 185 mph:

A Category 5 storm has winds of 157 mph:

Grand Isle is bearing the brunt of the storm right now with reports that dozens of residents did not evacuate:

Trending

The Weather Channel lost contact with the police chief while on air:

He was later able to establish contact with a text message saying there’s 4 feet of water outside the building but they’re safe — so far:

Video of what’s going on:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Ida