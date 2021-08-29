Hurricane Ida made landfall as a monster Category 4 storm at 12:55 ET near Port Fourchon, Louisiana with 150 mph winds and gusts up to 185 mph:

Hurricane Ida makes landfall at 11:55 AM at Port Fourchon, Louisiana. This is a category 4 storm with 150 mph winds, and 185 mph gusts. pic.twitter.com/G4SjFrvG9N — KWQC TV6 News (@kwqcnews) August 29, 2021

A Category 5 storm has winds of 157 mph:

Winds are picking up speed in New Orleans Hurricane Ida made landfall near Port Fourchon at 11:55 a.m. as a Cat 4 with winds at 150 mph A Cat 5 is 157 mph@nbc6 pic.twitter.com/zr5fMTXXgU — Cristian Benavides (@cbenavidesTV) August 29, 2021

Grand Isle is bearing the brunt of the storm right now with reports that dozens of residents did not evacuate:

Grand Isle getting slammed as Hurricane Ida approaches; about 75 residents stayed https://t.co/pBBDMOiE2R via @nolanews — Bob Warren (@bobwarren66) August 29, 2021

The Weather Channel lost contact with the police chief while on air:

Grand Isle, La., police chief on The Weather Channel said they are hunkered down, watching roofs, buildings coming apart. — Claire Taylor (@ClaireTaylorACA) August 29, 2021

Weather Channel said they can no longer get in contact with the Grand Isle police chief. — Claire Taylor (@ClaireTaylorACA) August 29, 2021

He was later able to establish contact with a text message saying there’s 4 feet of water outside the building but they’re safe — so far:

Grand Isle police chief: Weather Channel has gotten a text, 4ft water outside. No water in, everyone okay ❤ — patches Coffman (@Patchesl12) August 29, 2021

Video of what’s going on:

The rapid onset of storm surge from #HurricaneIda could be seen this morning from Grand Isle, Louisiana. If you're being told to shelter in place during a storm by local authorities, don't risk it, you could be overtaken quickly in a matter of hours as shown here. pic.twitter.com/oJ5WXYxNKM — IntelWalrus (@IntelWalrus) August 29, 2021

GRAND ISLE: @MargaretOrr says they are in the thick of it right now. MOST people evacuated from the island. About two dozen stayed. 🙏🏾 #HurricaneIda @wdsu @JeffParishGov @NWSNewOrleans pic.twitter.com/p4kANUwdx8 — Christina Watkins (@CWatkinsWDSU) August 29, 2021

Updated video from the Grand Isle live cam from @SevereStudios is almost underwater now. The camera was installed at 7 feet. #HurricaneIda #Ida #LAwx. Watch Live here: https://t.co/Mdxsg9EQ3r pic.twitter.com/LjurtmLcVq — Anthony Quintano (@AnthonyQuintano) August 29, 2021

Grand Isle wind gust 136 mph, current view of surge and wind from Christie Angelette. #lawx @FOX8NOLA pic.twitter.com/YkHkqtGwk3 — Zack Fradella (@ZackFradellaWx) August 29, 2021

Near the point of Ida’s landfall late this morning at Grand Isle LA… video from Christie Angelette pic.twitter.com/QpLit2wSSR — James Spann (@spann) August 29, 2021

