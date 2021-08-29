The Plaquemines Parish Government is telling residents in the Braithwaite area to “SEEK HIGHER GROUND IMMEDIATELY!!!!” after reports of the levee overtopping:

Residents of the Braithwaite area of Plaquemines Parish are being urged to flee a levee overtopping at White Ditch. "SEEK HIGHER GROUND IMMEDIATELY!!!!" a parish alert said. — Tristan Baurick (@tristanbaurick) August 29, 2021

The levee is about 10.5 feet high. "A handful of residents" may not have evacuated the area, said Patrick Harvey, emergency manager. The area's likely to take on more water. — Tristan Baurick (@tristanbaurick) August 29, 2021

Ida has also made its turn north:

#Ida appears as though it is starting to try to make the turn northward. The extreme wind warning has been expanded eastward some into Jefferson Parish as a result. If you got the warning, PLEASE stay in an interior room or small room with no windows. #mswx #lawx — NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) August 29, 2021

But not everyone in New Orleans is seeking shelter. The man was caught on camera fixing the window of a neighbor who evacuated:

Neighbor who evacuated had a window to their house blow open in the storm. Another neighbor who lives across the street ran over with a power drill to close it off. #NewOrleans #AlgiersPoint pic.twitter.com/753BILzQWJ — Luke Johnson (@ByLukeJohnson) August 29, 2021

One reason Ida remains so strong is that it is drawing energy and moisture from the marshlands:

#Ida has likely been able to sustain itself this long due to transiting marshland which offers some energy/moisture. Some call this the "brown ocean effect" — Capital Weather Gang (@capitalweather) August 29, 2021

Rainfall and flooding is still the major concern:

Heavy rainfall threat with purple and blue areas showing 6-8” so far. #Ida has slowed/stalling in motion as it attempts turn north. Heavy rainfall of 3-4” hr over much of SELA we create flooding. KLIX – Digital Storm Total Accum. 4:30 PM CDT #lawx #mswx pic.twitter.com/dL1A1ro1o0 — Benjamin Schott (@BenjaminSchott) August 29, 2021

And the storm may be stalling out a bit:

Starting to feel like the storm has stalled as it is trying to turn north heavy rainfall will occur with rates approaching 3 to 4 in. Per hour. Winds near the inner and outer eye-wall will continue to do extensive damage.hKLIX – Super-Res Reflectivity 4:38 PM CDT #lawx #mswx pic.twitter.com/xz2DXJHQA3 — Benjamin Schott (@BenjaminSchott) August 29, 2021

Projected totals over the next two days:

NWS forecast rainfall still to come over next 2 days = maximum 17" across metro NOLA. The highlighter pink is 12"+ pic.twitter.com/R4gA6NnUGd — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) August 29, 2021

“We have a long night ahead of us”:

Next up is St. Charles Parish:

Conditions in St. Charles are starting to "really deteriorate," President Matthew Jewell said. Seeing 75 mph gusts of wind, she said. He expects eyewall to hit St. Charles Parish between 5-7 p.m. — Michelle Hunter NOLA (@MichelleHunter) August 29, 2021

And a ferry has broken its mooring lines and is now reportedly grounded in the Mississippi River:

Just getting some additional information about the RTA ferry loose in the Mississippi River. According to the NORTA, the boat detached from the dock at the maintenance facility in Algiers. A spokeswoman says the boat, RTA2 is now grounded. ⁦@WWLTV⁩ pic.twitter.com/HcEBuR907u — Paul Murphy (@PMurphyWWL) August 29, 2021

Tub boats will be dispatched to secure it once it’s safe:

RTA statement: RTA is aware of the ferry vessel RTA2 detaching from the barge at our maintenance facility. The vessel is currently grounded and our contract ferry operator continues to monitor the situation. @WWLTV 1/2 — Paul Murphy (@PMurphyWWL) August 29, 2021

Emergency tugs boats have been secured to retrieve the vessel when it is safe to do so. https://t.co/q9uzrh6n6S — Paul Murphy (@PMurphyWWL) August 29, 2021

