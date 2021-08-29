The Plaquemines Parish Government is telling residents in the Braithwaite area to “SEEK HIGHER GROUND IMMEDIATELY!!!!” after reports of the levee overtopping:

Ida has also made its turn north:

But not everyone in New Orleans is seeking shelter. The man was caught on camera fixing the window of a neighbor who evacuated:

One reason Ida remains so strong is that it is drawing energy and moisture from the marshlands:

Rainfall and flooding is still the major concern:

And the storm may be stalling out a bit:

Projected totals over the next two days:

“We have a long night ahead of us”:

Next up is St. Charles Parish:

And a ferry has broken its mooring lines and is now reportedly grounded in the Mississippi River:

Tub boats will be dispatched to secure it once it’s safe:

***

