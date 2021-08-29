A flash flood warning was issued for LaPlace on the west side of Lake Pontchartrain as Hurricane Ida, now a Category 2 storm, makes its way north through Louisiana:

Flash Flood Warning: Flash Flood Emergency for Laplace. This is A Particularly Dangerous Situation. Seek Higher Ground Now! Hazard Life Threatening Flash Flooding. Thunderstorms Producing Flash Floodin… @fox8nola #lawx https://t.co/2Ub8l0MMqV — David Bernard (@DavidBernardTV) August 30, 2021

The warning is in effect until 10:00 PM CDT:

Flash Flood Warning including Laplace LA, Luling LA, Destrehan LA until 10:00 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/kHNQgsSuWO — NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) August 30, 2021

It’s bad:

Right now we are in a hotel in laplace bc st charles did a mandatory evacuation and well we arent doing good. The hotel has a back up generator but its flooding really bad. pic.twitter.com/3aIZNsXHhE — Timboi (@longpig_tim) August 30, 2021

The camera in this video was placed 10 feet above the ground and now the water is right up to the lens:

The camera that we put in Laplace at Frenier Landing was 10 feet above the ground. This is what it looks like right now. pic.twitter.com/r1sPslU7nU — Mark Sudduth (@hurricanetrack) August 30, 2021

The city is getting both flooding from the rain and storm surge:

MRMS 6 hour rainfall ending at 9 pm CT. Axis of 10-14" which overlaps significant surge flooding occurring off west end of Lake Pontchartrain. FLASH unit streamflow is showing extreme values. Flash flood emergency in effect for Laplace which is getting surge and freshwater. pic.twitter.com/qLcvCb24jp — Alan Gerard (@Wxmanms1) August 30, 2021

And a quick search of “LaPlace” on Twitter resulted in a number of people who need to be rescued:

Speaking with some dear friends in #Laplace, LA: they didn’t evacuate, they now have a 30

Year old tree through their roof and they’re evacuating via boat to their church. THIS is why evacuating is ALWAYS the better plan. @weatherchannel is live tracking #Ida 🌀 pic.twitter.com/6q8l593K0b — Justin Michaels (@JMichaelsNews) August 30, 2021

I’m not sure who is helping in Laplace, but my grandparents need help!!!! Nobody is answering for them. 1810 Lee Dr. Laplace, LA

Please share. — 𝚂. (@siyvalentina_) August 30, 2021

2900 Yorktown drive Laplace they need help elderly are involved and the water has risen to the middle of the house . ‼️‼️‼️ — KeeSav4.0 (@_kee18) August 30, 2021

So many ppl in Laplace reporting they are stuck in there attics or that their roof is gone! Lord this is so depressing I hope they are rescued soon!! — Ari 👑 (@aarieldominique) August 30, 2021

My people and I need help. It’s me and 3 women over the age of 60. Our house is flooding. We stay on 2236 Williamsburg Dr. Laplace Louisiana — Henny LeBeau (@Gvmbit_) August 30, 2021

Miriam Elzie “2725 Williamsburg Dr. Laplace La 70068 ! SEND HELP PLEASE ! our house is flooding we stuck inside the attic but we don't know how long is going to hold !!”#help!!!! #spreadtheword !!!!! — MAJひ⁶𓅓 ᡕᠵ᠊ᡃ࡚ࠢ࠘ ⸝່ࠡࠣ᠊߯᠆ࠣ࠘ᡁࠣ࠘᠊᠊ࠢ࠘𐡏⁻ ⁻ (@ykmaj6) August 30, 2021

“My cousin in need of help 1116 Cambridge dr. LaPlace we need a boat 4 kids 2 adults” REPOST ! Share! — MAJひ⁶𓅓 ᡕᠵ᠊ᡃ࡚ࠢ࠘ ⸝່ࠡࠣ᠊߯᠆ࠣ࠘ᡁࠣ࠘᠊᠊ࠢ࠘𐡏⁻ ⁻ (@ykmaj6) August 30, 2021

***