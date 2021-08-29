A flash flood warning was issued for LaPlace on the west side of Lake Pontchartrain as Hurricane Ida, now a Category 2 storm, makes its way north through Louisiana:

The warning is in effect until 10:00 PM CDT:

It’s bad:

The camera in this video was placed 10 feet above the ground and now the water is right up to the lens:

The city is getting both flooding from the rain and storm surge:

And a quick search of “LaPlace” on Twitter resulted in a number of people who need to be rescued:

Tags: LaPlace