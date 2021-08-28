Marine Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller, who went viral on Friday over a video demanding accountability from senior leaders at the Pentagon over the botched mission in Afghanistan, has been “relieved for cause based on a lack of trust and confidence” according to an update he posted on social media:

He posted the video knowing that it could kill his career:

Watch the whole thing for yourself:

Townhall’s Kurt Schlichter, also a veteran, noted that Scheller is “is substantively 100% right” but he would’ve relieved him of command, too:

And, so far, Scheller is the only guy that’s been fired over the debacle:

“This is what real leadership looks like”:

And it’s “time to hold the General class accountable for selling out the war fighter to be yes-men in DC for another star”:

Scheller later added an update asking his fellow Marines to speak up as well.

“If you all agree… then step up. They only have the power because we allow it. What if we all demanded accountability?”:

