Secretary of State Antony Blinken made the rounds this morning on the cable news shows and let’s just say it could have gone just a little bit better for team Biden.

First up, here’s a clip from his interview with Chris Wallace on Fox News where he dodged when asked, “Does the president not know what’s going on?”

Blinken answered with, “This is an incredibly emotional time for many of us. . .”

Chris Wallace confronts Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Biden’s “flat wrong” claims on Afghanistan: “Does the president not know what’s going on?” pic.twitter.com/kRewfV3U3S — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 22, 2021

“A TOTAL dodge”:

What does this mean!? A TOTAL dodge ⬇️ WALLACE: "Does the president not know what's going on?" BLINKEN: "This is an incredibly emotional time for many of us." pic.twitter.com/tIHtBEBvEb — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) August 22, 2021

He doesn’t even try to answer it:

But it got worse. . .

During his interview on “Face The Nation,” Blinken flubbed the name of the President of Afghanistan:

Asked if he is comfortable with the new reality of the Taliban controlling Kabul, America’s top diplomat told @MajorCBS he was on the phone with “President Karzai” the day before the government fell… https://t.co/dMcFX8pKGe — Steven Portnoy (@stevenportnoy) August 22, 2021

Karzai hasn’t been president since 2014. The current president — if you can even call him that — is Ashraf Ghani:

Blinken: “Go back a week. The government fell. And by the way, I was on the phone with President Karzai [sic] the day before, heh, when he was telling me his intent, as he put it, 'to fight to the death.' Well, the next day he was gone.” Karzai hasn’t been president since 2014. https://t.co/fwTK5EJjH6 — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) August 22, 2021

Whoops.

***