On a lighter note. . .

The Lebanon-based new service Mulhak shared this video of Taliban soldiers using gym equipment in the vacated presidential palace in Kabul.

Translation: “elements”#طالبان They practice sports in Jim Hall at the Presidential Palace in #كابل“:

And here’s a photo that’s going viral from Afghanistan-based TOLOnews reporter Abdulhaq Omeri of the Taliban discovering soft-serve ice cream:

Now, we have no idea if this is actually of Taliban soldiers or not, but, shout-out to the guy covering his comrades with an RPG:

But, alas, here’s what’s also going on on the ground:

And this:

And this:

Buckle up, everyone.

