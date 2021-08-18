New York City councilmember Joe Borelli flagged a few of the exceptions from Mayor Bill de Blasio’s new vaccine mandate for indoor venues, sarcastically noting that it “makes total sense” to exempt “fancy singers, their entourages, and productions staff” along with pro athletes who can perform in the same venues but don’t have to show proof of vaccination:

So average New Yorkers are not exempted from @NYCMayor vaccine mandate, but fancy singers, their entourages, and production staff can perform in crowded live venues. Makes total sense you guys, Covid rules. pic.twitter.com/jOSFbGNXVo — Joe Borelli (@JoeBorelliNYC) August 17, 2021

The New York Post also reported that “Childcare programs, Pre-K-12 public and non-public schools and programs, and Senior centers” are also “not required to bar unvaccinated people”:

And the mayor reiterated today that he will not mandate vaccines for teachers, which means a teacher who isn’t vaccinated can’t go to a restaurant but he or she can teach a bunch of unvaccinated children:

Asked if he would support a vax mandate for teachers, mayor says he doesn't want to opine on that. Getting as many ppl vaxxed as possible is the goal, and he's "very encouraged" by rates among staff and students so far. "Good trajectory now." — Christina Veiga (@cveiga) August 18, 2021

In other words, “That is some BULLS*IT”:

Restaurants, it’s time to fight back:

This is why no restaurant should follow these rules. They are arbitrary and make no sense. Fight back or you'll get more stupid rules. https://t.co/9NPB35c9YM — Heimish Conservative (@HeimishCon) August 18, 2021

It’s happening — finally:

Restaurants, businesses sue Mayor de Blasio over vaccine mandate https://t.co/7jtdBqfEqQ pic.twitter.com/nhH2y62Dew — New York Post (@nypost) August 18, 2021

And we still don’t know how NYC will handle people who medically cannot be vaccinated:

WOW. De Blasio banned my NYC resident husband who cannot be vaccinated due to an earlier vaccine injury from NYC public places.😡 But out-of-city people are exempt🤬 Is someone filing a lawsuit already, or should I tell my husband to move out of NYC and become a performer?🤨🤷‍♀️ https://t.co/VFKd2VxUkH — Lonneke🌩 (@LonnekeEngel) August 17, 2021

To be continued. . .

