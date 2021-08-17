And just like that, the President of the United States is back on vacation:

We expect that the reaction from the media would’ve been slightly different if someone else were president right now:

Mission accomplished?

It’s not a good look, that’s for sure:

And an anonymous White House official at least admitted the photos released over the weekend were a mistake even if they’re still in Fantasyland over yesterday’s speech:

Um, maybe Biden needs new advisers then?

Tags: Joe Biden