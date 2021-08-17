Is it time for Congress to form a commission and investigate the insurrection in Kabul and what went wrong in Afghanistan?

Could be, could be:

Congress should really consider a blue ribbon commission to take a hard look at Afghanistan. Iraq was studied to death. Afghanistan deserves just as much scrutiny. 1/ — Elbridge Colby (@ElbridgeColby) August 16, 2021

.@CraigMWhitlock has new book out on #Afghanistan (I’m reading it) and he pointed out that despite all the known failures in the last 20 yrs,Congress has never created a 9/11 type commission to investigate what went wrong so that we can learn for future. @SimonBooks — Greta Van Susteren (@greta) August 17, 2021

Between January 6th and the fall of Kabul, it’s time for Congress or an outside Commission to perform a wholesale and systemic review of the Intelligence Community’s strategic assessment processes and abilities — Seamus Hughes (@SeamusHughes) August 15, 2021

maybe Congress should form a commission to figure out what happened with the insurrection that took place this past weekend. — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) August 17, 2021

Those scenes from the Kabul airport were pretty grim. Congress should want to get to the bottom of it:

More people died on a Kabul airport tarmac than on January 6th hashtag worsethan911 hashtag https://t.co/3mPWQPiYuG — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 17, 2021

There are media reports that the Biden administration was warned that *this* was exactly what was going to happen, too:

Officials say the military for weeks had been telling the White House that they were ready to do more, in terms of basing and flights from evacuating Afghans, but a decision didn't come until it was too late. — Idrees Ali (@idreesali114) August 16, 2021

Time for some subpoenas:

Kind of think if we had congressional hearings over a shady phone call, we should probably have them over this. https://t.co/WDepESi8co — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 17, 2021

Or will these Biden officials hide behind executive privilege?

“A senior administration official … said the National Security Council met 36 times at both the deputies and principals level since Biden’s announcement in April that the country planned to fully withdraw U.S. forces from Afghanistan.” https://t.co/8sKCkSf0gh — Daniel Lippman (@dlippman) August 17, 2021

And the media should fully support a commission, right?

He blamed this on a previous administration. There is almost universal disagreement in media that this false. Hoping this generates as much outrage as tweets did. https://t.co/WDepESi8co — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 17, 2021

We would like to more about this:

After withdrawing the contractors that kept its air force flying, a military that had trained with close air support fell apart. To end a stalemate, Biden and his team chose catastrophe https://t.co/PtM2R4wYUo — Eli Lake (@EliLake) August 16, 2021

And, to follow up on our post from this morning, just how did the U.S. intelligence agencies miss these alleged payments from the Taliban to Afghan army units in exchange for their surrender?

We may now know exactly how these Taliban leaders were armed with U.S. military weapons and it's really, really bad https://t.co/rWSuPtC2uO — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 17, 2021

There’s so much to investigate:

Bloomberg: Afghan and Taliban negotiators reached a deal for a 2-week ceasefire in exchange for President Ashraf Ghani’s resignation and the start of talks on setting up a transitional government. But it collapsed when Ghani fled the country, sources sayhttps://t.co/EqEUwJYRfF — Vincent Lee (@Rover829) August 16, 2021

And this is a true, “Whoa if true” moment:

Whoa if true: "Russia's embassy in Kabul said on Monday that Afghan President Ashraf Ghani had fled the country with four cars and a helicopter full of cash and had to leave some money behind as it would not all fit in." https://t.co/tq9jdlfddG — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) August 17, 2021

Over to you, Congress.

***