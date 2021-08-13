Kelley Paul, the wife of Sen. Rand Paul, took to Twitter on Friday to defend her purchase of stock in Gilead Sciences maker of the anti-viral drugRemdesivir, which at the time of her purchase, was thought to be a promising treatment for severe COVID-19 infections:

The issue for the Pauls is that the purchase was disclosed 16 months late, according to the Washington Post:

Sen. Rand Paul revealed Wednesday that his wife bought stock in Gilead Sciences — which makes an antiviral drug used to treat covid-19 — on Feb. 26, 2020, before the threat from the coronavirus was fully understood by the public and before it was classified as a pandemic by the World Health Organization.

The disclosure, in a filing with the Senate, came 16 months after the 45-day reporting deadline set forth in the Stock Act, which is designed to combat insider trading.

As for her purchasing the stock on February 26, that’s two days after the announcement by the WHO. From The Street on February 24:

She also wanted people to know that she’s not anti-vaxx:

And she and her elderly parents both got vaccinated for COVID-19:

