Kelley Paul, the wife of Sen. Rand Paul, took to Twitter on Friday to defend her purchase of stock in Gilead Sciences maker of the anti-viral drugRemdesivir, which at the time of her purchase, was thought to be a promising treatment for severe COVID-19 infections:

At the time I invested, the news was full of frightening images of Italian hospitals overrun with Covid. The head of the WHO publicly called Remdesciver a promising treatment, prompting my investment in what I hoped might be a cure. This information was in the news and public. — Kelley Paul (@KelleyAshbyPaul) August 13, 2021

The issue for the Pauls is that the purchase was disclosed 16 months late, according to the Washington Post:

Sen. Rand Paul revealed Wednesday that his wife bought stock in Gilead Sciences — which makes an antiviral drug used to treat covid-19 — on Feb. 26, 2020, before the threat from the coronavirus was fully understood by the public and before it was classified as a pandemic by the World Health Organization.

Sadly remdesciver was not a cure, but my small investment in it, in which the stock price dropped after I bought it, was based on encouraging info from the WHO. I would like to correct another falsehood. While Rand and I are against forced vaccination, we are not “anti-vaxx. — Kelley Paul (@KelleyAshbyPaul) August 13, 2021

And she and her elderly parents both got vaccinated for COVID-19:

I got my elderly parents vaccinated as soon as it was available to them, and I myself chose to be vaccinated earlier this summer. That said, I believe everyone should be free to make that choice themselves, without fear of bullying, shaming, and threats. — Kelley Paul (@KelleyAshbyPaul) August 13, 2021

