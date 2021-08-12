YouTube has suspended Sen. Rand Paul for saying in a video that cloth masks are not effective at preventing COVID-19:

YouTube suspended Sen. Rand Paul's account for posting a video falsely claiming cloth face masks are ineffective against coronavirus. https://t.co/G98dnRZdoW — MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 12, 2021

If that non-controversial statement sounds familiar, it should, because it’s the exact same thing former Biden COVID-19 adviser Dr. Michael Osterholm said on CNN a few days ago:

Amazing: Google's YouTube suspended @RandPaul — a US Senator and a medical doctor — for disputing the efficacy of cloth masks. JUST LAST WEEK: Biden's former COVID adviser, the epidemiologist Michael Osterholm, told @camanpour exactly the same thing.https://t.co/QUfjY1Ae6U — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) August 11, 2021

Transcript here:

Here's what DR. Osterholm, not just an epidemiologist but the Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota and Biden's own former COVID adviser, said on PBS. Read this: you can't say this on YouTube:https://t.co/zUqx18B2uQ pic.twitter.com/oNNSwBX9D8 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) August 11, 2021

And see and hear for yourself:

Here's Dr. Osterholm on CNN saying exactly the same thing that @RandPaul just got suspended from YouTube for saying: that cloth masks, as opposed to N95s, provide very, very little protection. Why can yo say this on CNN or PBS but not YouTube????pic.twitter.com/gHJodnERL7 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) August 11, 2021

Yet, all these libs are cheering on YouTube:

Just look at the number of liberals cheering and justifying YouTube's suspension of Rand Paul for his comments on masks — ones echoed by Biden's own former COVID adviser — and you'll see why this faction is completely authoritarian. They crave corporate speech policing. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) August 11, 2021

As for the suspension, Paul calls it a “badge of honor”:

A badge of honor . . . leftwing cretins at Youtube banning me for 7 days for a video that quotes 2 peer reviewed articles saying cloth masks don’t work. If you want to see the banned video go to Liberty Tree https://t.co/gsTUwuLZGL — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) August 10, 2021

