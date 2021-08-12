YouTube has suspended Sen. Rand Paul for saying in a video that cloth masks are not effective at preventing COVID-19:

If that non-controversial statement sounds familiar, it should, because it’s the exact same thing former Biden COVID-19 adviser Dr. Michael Osterholm said on CNN a few days ago:

Trending

Transcript here:

And see and hear for yourself:

Yet, all these libs are cheering on YouTube:

As for the suspension, Paul calls it a “badge of honor”:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Rand Paulyoutube