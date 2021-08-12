There’s a major controversy brewing in Chicago after First Deputy Mayor Eric Carter was heard on the scanner saying, “‘we don’t have time for this s—‘ as police prepared for the traditional bagpipe tribute” for murdered officer Ella French as her body was transferred to the Medical Examiner’s office:

The damage to CPD morale from this incident involving Eric Carter is incalculable. He reportedly said “We don’t have 20 minutes for this s—“ as police prepared the traditional bagpipe tribute for Ella French https://t.co/IVN5eei0Vz — Gregory Pratt (@royalpratt) August 11, 2021

From the Chicago Sun-Times:

Ignoring a sacred ritual, Carter impatiently declared: “We don’t have 20 minutes for this s—.” He demanded the Chicago Fire Department ambulance bearing French’s body be taken directly into the medical examiner’s office, skipping the Emerald Society’s traditional playing of bagpipes. “We’re not waiting on the bagpipes. Go ahead and get the vehicle inside,” Carter is heard saying on a recording. “Take it all the way inside. Do not stop.” Former Chicago Police Supt. Garry McCarthy said the time-honored ritual tied to the line-of-duty death of a Chicago police officer is “sacred.” For the department’s second-in-command to ignore it is not only a sacrilege, it’s an “inexcusable” affront to the rank-and-file officers Carter is assigned to lead, he said.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot blamed “COVID-19 protocols set by the medical examiner” and that “it was not a decision made by First Deputy Eric Carter”:

Mayor Lori Lightfoot says the decision not to allow the honor guard/bagpipes at the morgue after the shooting death of Officer Ella French was due to COVID-19 protocols set by the medical examiner, and it was not a decision made by First Deputy Eric Carter. — Heather Cherone (@HeatherCherone) August 11, 2021

It’s on audio! All the cops heard it:

One note on the Eric Carter controversy: Despite him saying "we don't have 20 minutes for this shit," the bagpipe ritual happened. Issue for many is how he handled it and discussed it. — Gregory Pratt (@royalpratt) August 11, 2021

And she’s really playing the COVID-19 protocols card after she cheered on musicians at Lollapalooza?

Should have given one of the musicians at Lolla a set of bagpipes https://t.co/B7VW5Xv1PM — Christine Rousselle ❤️‍🔥 (@crousselle) August 12, 2021

I mean, it's not like they're playing the bagpipes indoors, right? (That would be a whole other set of protocol violations unrelated to COVID-19) — Christine Rousselle ❤️‍🔥 (@crousselle) August 12, 2021

But what’s worse for the mayor is that the Medical Examiner’s office says she’s lying:

The Medical Examiner's Office contradicts Mayor Lightfoot's claim that COVID protocols prevented bagpipers from playing to honor Officer French Saturday night. From the Medical Examiner's Office: — Tahman Bradley (@tahmanbradley) August 11, 2021

"Protocols for processions at the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office have not changed since the pandemic began. First responders have always gathered in the office parking lot and dock to pay respects to fallen police officers and firefighters… — Tahman Bradley (@tahmanbradley) August 11, 2021

Early Sunday morning, police officers gathered in the parking and dock area as usual and bagpipers accompanied the body of Officer Ella French through the parking lot to the dock. At no time did personnel from the Medical Examiner’s Office try to impede officers or bagpipers." — Tahman Bradley (@tahmanbradley) August 11, 2021

