The CDC claimed in a leaked PowerPoint presentation a few weeks ago that COVID-19 is as contagious as chicken pox:

This was, of course, widely reported at the time:

And then a panic occurred:

But now we read that the CDC is wrong and that COVID-19 is nowhere near as contagious as chicken pox:

From NPR:

In a leaked report, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention made a surprising claim about the delta variant of the coronavirus: It “is as transmissible as: – Chicken Pox,” the agency wrote in a slideshow presentation leaked to The Washington Post on July 26.

Chickenpox is one of the most contagious viruses known. Each individual can spread the virus to as many as “90% of the people close to that person,” the CDC reports.

Is the delta variant that contagious as well?

The short answer is no, says evolutionary biologist and biostatistician Tom Wenseleers at the University of Leuven in Belgium.

You know, maybe it’s time for an IG investigation of the CDC:

And maybe, for the safety of all Americans, the CDC should be suspended from social media until they put some controls in place to make sure this type of misinformation isn’t shared in the future?

