Breaking news out of Florida where a federal judge just granted Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings a preliminary injunction that “blocks a state law barring business from requiring proof of vaccination”:

The ruling is being called a “big loss” for Gov. Ron DeSantis:

U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams wrote in her ruling that Florida “‘fails to provide a valid evidentiary, factual, or legal predicate’ for its prohibition on vaccine passports”:

More from the judge:

“Amid myriad, rapidly-changing requirements regarding quarantining and testing, there is one constant that facilitates cruise line customers’ access to advertised ports of call: documentary proof of vaccination will expedite passengers’ entry into virtually every single country and port where Plaintiffs intend to sail,” Williams wrote.

Read the whole thing here.

