A new poll from Quinnipiac shows that more people think former President Donald Trump will run for a second term in 2024 than current President Joe Biden.
Only 33% of those polled think Biden will run again:
Do you think Joe Biden will run for president in 2024?
Yes 33%
No 54%
.@QuinnipiacPoll, 1,190 Adults, 7/27-8/2https://t.co/PyAxkI4RmK
— Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) August 4, 2021
But 49% think Trump will:
Do you think Donald Trump will run for president in 2024, or not?
Yes 49%
No 39%
.@QuinnipiacPoll, 1,190 Adults, 7/27-8/2https://t.co/PyAxkI4RmK
— Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) August 5, 2021
If Biden runs, the poll found 37% think it would be good for the country, 48% bad:
If Joe Biden runs for president in 2024, do you think that would be good for the
country or bad for the country?
Good 37%
Bad 48%
.@QuinnipiacPoll, 1,190 Adults, 7/27-8/2https://t.co/PyAxkI4RmK
— Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) August 5, 2021
And with Trump it’s 32% good, 60% bad:
If Donald Trump runs for president in 2024, do you think that would be good for the country or bad for the country?
Good 32%
Bad 60%
.@QuinnipiacPoll, 1,190 Adults, 7/27-8/2https://t.co/PyAxkI4RmK
— Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) August 5, 2021
Biden is also losing ground on his response to COVID-19:
#PresidentBiden loses ground on his handling of #COVID19 response; #Infrastructure bill gets a thumbs up by a 2 to 1 margin https://t.co/gT72n6NJ92
— Quinnipiac University Poll (@QuinnipiacPoll) August 4, 2021
From Quinnipiac:
With the Delta variant spreading and coronavirus cases once again spiking in the U.S., President Joe Biden maintains a positive grade on his handling of the coronavirus response as Americans approve 53 – 40 percent, according to a Quinnipiac (KWIN-uh-pea-ack) University national poll of adults released today. However, this is a double digit drop from a Quinnipiac University poll in May when Americans approved 65 – 30 percent of Biden’s handling of the coronavirus response.
***