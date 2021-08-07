A new poll from Quinnipiac shows that more people think former President Donald Trump will run for a second term in 2024 than current President Joe Biden.

Only 33% of those polled think Biden will run again:

Do you think Joe Biden will run for president in 2024? Yes 33%

No 54% .@QuinnipiacPoll, 1,190 Adults, 7/27-8/2https://t.co/PyAxkI4RmK — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) August 4, 2021

But 49% think Trump will:

Do you think Donald Trump will run for president in 2024, or not? Yes 49%

No 39% .@QuinnipiacPoll, 1,190 Adults, 7/27-8/2https://t.co/PyAxkI4RmK — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) August 5, 2021

If Biden runs, the poll found 37% think it would be good for the country, 48% bad:

If Joe Biden runs for president in 2024, do you think that would be good for the

country or bad for the country? Good 37%

Bad 48% .@QuinnipiacPoll, 1,190 Adults, 7/27-8/2https://t.co/PyAxkI4RmK — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) August 5, 2021

And with Trump it’s 32% good, 60% bad:

If Donald Trump runs for president in 2024, do you think that would be good for the country or bad for the country? Good 32%

Bad 60% .@QuinnipiacPoll, 1,190 Adults, 7/27-8/2https://t.co/PyAxkI4RmK — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) August 5, 2021

Biden is also losing ground on his response to COVID-19:

#PresidentBiden loses ground on his handling of #COVID19 response; #Infrastructure bill gets a thumbs up by a 2 to 1 margin https://t.co/gT72n6NJ92 — Quinnipiac University Poll (@QuinnipiacPoll) August 4, 2021

From Quinnipiac:

With the Delta variant spreading and coronavirus cases once again spiking in the U.S., President Joe Biden maintains a positive grade on his handling of the coronavirus response as Americans approve 53 – 40 percent, according to a Quinnipiac (KWIN-uh-pea-ack) University national poll of adults released today. However, this is a double digit drop from a Quinnipiac University poll in May when Americans approved 65 – 30 percent of Biden’s handling of the coronavirus response.

***