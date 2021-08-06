The Justice Department is now reportedly asking for 2-month prison sentences after securing guilty pleas to “the lower-level misdemeanor of ‘unlawful parading'”:

OK… small breakthrough here. US Justice Dept is requesting 2-month prison sentence for one of the (growing number) of Jan 6 defendants who are pleading guilty to the lower-level misdemeanor of "unlawful parading" Robert Reeder of Maryland (quick thread) pic.twitter.com/dVfYSzgI1e — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) August 6, 2021

Yes, you read that right:

So, not terrorists then?

That's right, our democracy was almost taken down by…"unlawful parading" https://t.co/9y3fFQBVaX — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 6, 2021

How it started vs. how it’s going:

How it started: It was insurrection and worse for the country than the Civil War or 9/11

How it's going: misdemeanor unlawful parading https://t.co/HI89lZS48n — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) August 6, 2021

“The republic is saved!”:

Thank God they stopped the "unlawful parading" of a guy taking pictures. The republic is saved! https://t.co/txww93Jea6 — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) August 6, 2021

The DOJ went on to explain that 2 months was appropriate because a “lesser sentence would suggest to the public, in general, and other rioters, specifically, that criminal acts in support of a political cause are a crime which will go without serious punishment”:

Justice Dept filing: "A lesser sentence would suggest to the public, in

general, and other rioters, specifically, that criminal acts in support of a political cause are a crime

which will go without serious punishment" — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) August 6, 2021

This would be the first person to do time for this charge if the judge accepts it:

"Unlawful Picketing/Parading" has become the boiler plate misdemeanor plea agreement in lower-level cases. So far, none of those who've pleaded guilty to the charge have been sentenced to prison. Reeder would be the first, if judge goes along with DOJ request — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) August 6, 2021

And it appears the “tourist” defense isn’t working: