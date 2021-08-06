The Justice Department is now reportedly asking for 2-month prison sentences after securing guilty pleas to “the lower-level misdemeanor of ‘unlawful parading'”:

Yes, you read that right:

So, not terrorists then?

How it started vs. how it’s going:

“The republic is saved!”:

The DOJ went on to explain that 2 months was appropriate because a “lesser sentence would suggest to the public, in general, and other rioters, specifically, that criminal acts in support of a political cause are a crime which will go without serious punishment”:

This would be the first person to do time for this charge if the judge accepts it:

And it appears the “tourist” defense isn’t working:

