Arizona State Sen. Tony Navarrete, a Democrat, was arrested last night on suspicion of sexual conduct with a minor:

Here’s his mugshot:

Arizona Senate Dems say they’re “deeply disturbed” by the arrest but they aren’t calling for his resignation.

“It’s important to allow for due process to take place”:

Republican State Senate President Karen Fann also held back in calling for his resignation.

“Everyone is innocent until proven guilty”:

He will appear in court later today:

And here are photos from his Instagram page before they’re scrubbed:

Screenshot for posterity:

***

