In Florida right now, multiple districts are putting pressure on Gov. Ron DeSantis to reverse his order and allow them to mandate masks in schools:

FL superintendent sends letter to Gov pleading for temporary mask mandate, writing: “In the last ten days alone, before school has even opened, four school-aged children in Leon County have been admitted to local hospitals. Two of our Pre-K teachers are currently in the (ICU)” — Ana Cabrera (@AnaCabrera) August 4, 2021

And in Broward County:

The Broward School Board says they will be bringing up the topic of masks again at a meeting next Tuesday. Board Chair Dr. Rosalind Osgood says she voted for mandatory masking last week, and would vote for it again. https://t.co/RKpj13MMud — CBS4 Miami (@CBSMiami) August 5, 2021

In Florida’s largest county, Miami-Dade, Superintendent Alberto Carvalho keeps hinting without saying it that masks might be coming to his district as well:

The truth, as inconvenient as it may be to some, is the truth nonetheless. @MDCPS will continue to make informed decisions that are in the best interest of students and staff. FL children’s hospitals see pediatric COVID cases soar amid delta variant surge https://t.co/QBM9kSudSN — Alberto M. Carvalho (@MiamiSup) August 5, 2021

School in the county doesn’t start until August 23 so he’s saying there’s still time until he has to decide if he’s going to challenge the DeSantis order or not:

With a later school start date, time is on our side to make protective decisions regarding health protocols at @MDCPS that are neither rushed nor financially ruinous. https://t.co/HblJFW9qT0 — Alberto M. Carvalho (@MiamiSup) August 3, 2021

But with that said, if he was so concerned with the spread of Delta, why did he not wear a mask indoors while meeting with former tennis star Andre Agassi?

I could never have imagined I would have such a meaningful and fun time chatting with the great @AndreAgassi about education and lessons from the court. pic.twitter.com/XImOsFaPKs — Alberto M. Carvalho (@MiamiSup) August 3, 2021

And why is only one person wearing a mask in this meeting?

Community discussions about that which matters most. Thank you @miami_naacp for the opportunity to collaborate on initiatives that best serve and protect our children and those who teach them. @DwightBullard @Daniella4Change pic.twitter.com/fi2o7Ff7Bp — Alberto M. Carvalho (@MiamiSup) August 2, 2021

At some point, the people who tell you to take Delta seriously will take Delta seriously themselves, right? RIGHT?

