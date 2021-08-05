In Florida right now, multiple districts are putting pressure on Gov. Ron DeSantis to reverse his order and allow them to mandate masks in schools:

And in Broward County:

Trending

In Florida’s largest county, Miami-Dade, Superintendent  Alberto Carvalho keeps hinting without saying it that masks might be coming to his district as well:

School in the county doesn’t start until August 23 so he’s saying there’s still time until he has to decide if he’s going to challenge the DeSantis order or not:

But with that said, if he was so concerned with the spread of Delta, why did he not wear a mask indoors while meeting with former tennis star Andre Agassi?

And why is only one person wearing a mask in this meeting?

At some point, the people who tell you to take Delta seriously will take Delta seriously themselves, right? RIGHT?

***

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: masksMiami DadeRon DeSantis