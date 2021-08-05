Rep. Elise Stefanik called for the arrest of Gov. Andrew Cuomo after an independent investigation found that he sexually harassed and assaulted multiple women:
🚨🚨 MY FULL STATEMENT CALLING FOR THE ARREST OF GOVERNOR CUOMO 🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/Xxl5ugsxTk
— Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) August 3, 2021
We doubt arrest will happen anytime soon, if ever, but a resignation is long overdue:
North Country lawmakers:@danstec: resign@jonesnyassembly: resign@SenSchumer: resign@SenGillibrand: resign@RepStefanik: resign and arrested… https://t.co/1VPeORPy27
— Brian Colleran (@BrianMyNBC5) August 3, 2021
Stefanik also called out the Watertown Daily Times for this editorial critical of her speaking out against Cuomo in January before it was the cool thing to do:
A case study of the NY media bending the knee in fealty to #CriminalCuomo👇
A @wdtnews editorial criticizing me & @MarkWalczyk for speaking the truth about Cuomo.
“Two GOP stalwarts are hurting the north country with their relentless criticism of Cuomo.”https://t.co/pOGcntqzNl
— Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) August 5, 2021
And can we please talk more about how liberal activists helped Cuomo during all this?
🚨🚨🚨
Worst Governor in America.
And his taxpayer funded criminal enterprise hack staff.
A disgrace.
— Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) August 5, 2021
It’s “been all in plain sight for years”:
This has been all in plain sight for years.
Yet so many were consistently too scared to speak out against this maniac criminal Governor in Albany. https://t.co/snmfUolitD
— Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) August 5, 2021
And one reason Cuomo was able to get away with it is that the national media was his champion and ally:
.@JaniceDean is absolutely right. Coverage (or lack-of) on #CorruptCuomo is a case study for why today’s media has lost public support. The media is just now covering Cuomo for who he’s always been: a CRIMINAL who belongs behind bars! https://t.co/9gXtKWvXtw
— Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) August 5, 2021
