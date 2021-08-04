SHOT. . .
Texas House Demo Gene Wu, who we’ve been posting about for weeks now as he’s in D.C. on a flee-ibuster to prevent legislation he doesn’t like from passing, called on his Republican colleagues to do more to help with the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in his state:
What are Texans' Republican leaders doing to help with the new COVID19 hospitalization crisis? — NOTHING
Governor Abbott can find $250 million for "THE WALL", but there's no money for dying Texans.https://t.co/YBjmtEN9wa
— Gene Wu (@GeneforTexas) August 3, 2021
Well, here’s Texas House Republican Matt Schaefer reminding Wu that because he and his fellow Dems are hiding in D.C., there is no quorum and they can’t vote on how to spend “$17 billion in federal COVID relief money that hasn’t been appropriated yet”:
Actually there is about $17 billion in federal COVID relief money that hasn’t been appropriated yet. We will need a quorum to do the appropriating. But you walked off the job…#txlege https://t.co/2pWXM9BAzP
— Matt Schaefer (@RepMattSchaefer) August 3, 2021
Texans should DEMAND that these Dems get back to work.
