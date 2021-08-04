SHOT. . .

Texas House Demo Gene Wu, who we’ve been posting about for weeks now as he’s in D.C. on a flee-ibuster to prevent legislation he doesn’t like from passing, called on his Republican colleagues to do more to help with the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in his state:

Trending

CHASER. . .

Well, here’s Texas House Republican Matt Schaefer reminding Wu that because he and his fellow Dems are hiding in D.C., there is no quorum and they can’t vote on how to spend “$17 billion in federal COVID relief money that hasn’t been appropriated yet”:

Texans should DEMAND that these Dems get back to work.

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: COVID-19Gene WuTexas