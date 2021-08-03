Kate Coyne McCoy, Chief Strategist of the Rhode Island Democratic Party, apologized earlier this morning after she tweeted that she wanted Sen. Lindsey Graham to die from COVID-19:

I made a mistake. I used poor judgement which I obviously regret. — katecoynemccoy (@katecoynemccoy) August 3, 2021

She has since deleted the tweet, but here’s a screenshot.

“It’s wrong to hope he dies from Covid right? Asking for a friend. #CovidIsNotOver #LindseyGraham”:

Graham, who is fully vaccinated, tested positive after attending an event for Senators on Sen. Joe Manchin’s houseboat:

I was just informed by the House physician I have tested positive for #COVID19 even after being vaccinated. I started having flu-like symptoms Saturday night and went to the doctor this morning. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) August 2, 2021

That’s “a weird way to say you’re sorry” though:

"I shouldn't have verbalized the things I truly want in my heart" is a weird way to say you're sorry. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) August 3, 2021

And she’s just sorry she got caught:

Like most people who do something they know is stupid, you only regret you got called out on it @katecoynemccoy #DemocratsAreDestroyingAmerica #RhodeIsland https://t.co/F42BRHIiLB — Rob Sember (@robbysems) August 3, 2021

***