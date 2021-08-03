Kate Coyne McCoy, Chief Strategist of the Rhode Island Democratic Party, apologized earlier this morning after she tweeted that she wanted Sen. Lindsey Graham to die from COVID-19:
I made a mistake. I used poor judgement which I obviously regret.
She has since deleted the tweet, but here’s a screenshot.
“It’s wrong to hope he dies from Covid right? Asking for a friend. #CovidIsNotOver #LindseyGraham”:
The de facto executive director of the @RIDemParty apparently wants #SCSEN @LindseyGrahamSC to die of coronavirus.
Any comment: #RIGOV @DanMcKeeRI,#RISEN @jackreed2020 @SheldonforRI, #RI01 @davidcicilline, #RI02 @LangevinForRI? https://t.co/KfXTsBmjsJ pic.twitter.com/bqLkrTuyAU
Graham, who is fully vaccinated, tested positive after attending an event for Senators on Sen. Joe Manchin’s houseboat:
I was just informed by the House physician I have tested positive for #COVID19 even after being vaccinated.
I started having flu-like symptoms Saturday night and went to the doctor this morning.
That’s “a weird way to say you’re sorry” though:
"I shouldn't have verbalized the things I truly want in my heart" is a weird way to say you're sorry.
And she’s just sorry she got caught:
Like most people who do something they know is stupid, you only regret you got called out on it @katecoynemccoy #DemocratsAreDestroyingAmerica #RhodeIsland https://t.co/F42BRHIiLB
***