Kate Coyne McCoy, Chief Strategist of the Rhode Island Democratic Party, apologized earlier this morning after she tweeted that she wanted Sen. Lindsey Graham to die from COVID-19:

She has since deleted the tweet, but here’s a screenshot.

“It’s wrong to hope he dies from Covid right? Asking for a friend. #CovidIsNotOver #LindseyGraham”:

Trending

Graham, who is fully vaccinated, tested positive after attending an event for Senators on Sen. Joe Manchin’s houseboat:

That’s “a weird way to say you’re sorry” though:

And she’s just sorry she got caught:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: COVID-19Lindsey Graham