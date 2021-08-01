Photos and videos shared on Twitter show the absolute humanitarian nightmare unfolding on the southern borders as hundreds of illegal immigrants are being housed under the Anzalduas Bridge in Mission, TX as they await processing:

Drone footage of what’s going on via Fox News:

Trending

Townhall’s Julio Rosas ads that “this is the most illegal immigrants I’ve seen at the site at one time” and it’s “close to 100 degrees out right now”:

*DEMOCRAT* Rep. Herny Cuellar added, “Something has to change!”:

One major issue is that resources have been directed to this bridge to help with the processing. . .

. . .and this is by design. It allows the cartels and human smugglers to then send “runners across elsewhere”:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: BidenborderTexas