Rep. Ted Lieu tweeted this morning that he wants tax cuts for some of the most wealthy Americans through the restoration of the state and local tax deduction (SALT) which was eliminated during the Trump presidency:

This morning my office received SALT bagels from ⁦@RepSherrill⁩ to highlight the middle class tax increase that Republicans put into their tax law a few years ago. My constituents agree this GOP tax increase needs to be reversed. I’m going to eat a bagel on their behalf. pic.twitter.com/Kx7EgQhfpN — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) July 30, 2021

“LOLOLOL” indeed:

LOLOLOL Ted Lieu comes out in favor of tax cuts for the rich https://t.co/Xwqgq6ZfA6 — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) July 30, 2021

Keep in mind, this puts him at odds with many in his party, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez:

“This is probably the only time I will ever agree with AOC,” GOP Sen. Joni Ernst says of their shared opposition to SALT restoration, citing AOC calling it a “gift to billionaires” pic.twitter.com/Y703Kt7TRK — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) May 18, 2021

But that’s probably because *his* district benefits from it and hers doesn’t:

my friend, the median household income in your district is $117,012, almost double the national average. you’re fighting for SALT repeal because it would benefit the wealthy LA suburbs you represent, not the ~middle class~. It’s OK to be honest about that https://t.co/yG1S7jiiQw — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) July 30, 2021

It really is summed up by this tweet:

2021 Democrats in one tweet. Ted Lieu fighting for tax cuts for wealthy families in blue states while everyone else is struggling with inflation is incredible. https://t.co/MfmOGeLax8 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) July 30, 2021

And notice how he tries to spin this as affecting the “middle class”?

"Middle class" in Ted Lieu's world is literally 6-figure incomes. The Democrats are simply OWNING the whole party-of-the-rich thing. https://t.co/OaLHqOanZ3 — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) July 30, 2021

Sorry, Dems. You built it, you fund it:

This is such an amazing issue because it’s literally Democrats wanting to escape the consequences of their high state and city taxes. And getting upset when they have to pay what they owe the feds too. https://t.co/g2K6MIfQmj — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) July 30, 2021

