Just to update you on our post from Wednesday, Ken Bennett has changed his mind and will stay on as State Senate Liason to the audit of votes in Maricopa County, Arizona:

Ken Bennett has changed his mind and is NOT stepping down as audit liaison. Why would he put up with this? https://t.co/IBViuMsaSo — MARK CURTIS (@mcurtis12news) July 29, 2021

There will be some sort of joint statement today by Bennett and State Senate President Karen Fann:

9 HOURS LATER Ken Bennett tells me he has cut a deal with Senate President Fann to REMAIN as Senate audit liaison. Joint statement likely Thursday b/c Fann out of town. https://t.co/t4fL3lyQnK — Brahm Resnik (@brahmresnik) July 28, 2021

In other news, the auditor released information on their funded sources:

New tonight: Here’s who Cyber Ninjas says is paying for the audit. Stop the Steal groups – including Patrick Byrne, OAN’s Christina Bobb, Sidney Powell, Attorney Matt DePerno – have contributed $5.7 million, according to Ninjas pic.twitter.com/v0x8lOqWwa — Jen Fifield (@JenAFifield) July 29, 2021

But the names of the donors to these organizations were not made public:

Of course, what we still don’t know is who provided the money to these groups. We know Patrick Byrne was the source of a lot of the America Project’s money, but the true funders behind this are still largely a mystery. — Jeremy Duda (@jeremyduda) July 29, 2021

And this was always going to be the case:

If you were expecting anything but a list of 501c3s and 4s you were always going to be disappointed. https://t.co/K6UYcOd7Rx — The AZ – abc15 – Data Guru (@Garrett_Archer) July 29, 2021

The State Senate put up $150,000 for the audit as well:

Honest question: When the Senate is paying $150K and outside groups who believe there was massive election fraud are putting up nearly $6 million toward the audit, who are Cyber Ninjas and subcontractors really working for?#NotOurAudit — Maricopa County (@maricopacounty) July 29, 2021

The audit in Arizona — and proposed audits in other states — have also attracted the attention of the Biden Justice Department which issued a warning on Wednesday for audits where “election records are given to private actors who have neither experience nor expertise in handling such records”:

Justice Department swats hard at partisan, third-party ballot reviews, especially if "election records are given to private actors who have neither experience nor expertise

in handling such records…” (i.e., the Cyber Ninjas)https://t.co/dr44M2O5ch pic.twitter.com/y4zZThNOxt — Benjamin Freed (@brfreed) July 28, 2021

***