Just to update you on our post from Wednesday, Ken Bennett has changed his mind and will stay on as State Senate Liason to the audit of votes in Maricopa County, Arizona:

There will be some sort of joint statement today by Bennett and State Senate President Karen Fann:

In other news, the auditor released information on their funded sources:

But the names of the donors to these organizations were not made public:

And this was always going to be the case:

The State Senate put up $150,000 for the audit as well:

The audit in Arizona — and proposed audits in other states — have also attracted the attention of the Biden Justice Department which issued a warning on Wednesday for audits where “election records are given to private actors who have neither experience nor expertise in handling such records”:

