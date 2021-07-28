Breaking news out of Arizona where we’re seeing reports that former Secretary of State Ken Bennett is resigning his post as State Senate Liason to the ongoing audit of votes in Maricopa County:

BREAKING Ken Bennett tells James Harris on KFYI that he’s stepping down today as Arizona Senate GOP audit liaison. — Brahm Resnik (@brahmresnik) July 28, 2021

Bennett had been permanently banned from the audit site by the State Senate on Monday:

Senate liaison Ken Bennett is banned permanently from the building where the election review is taking place https://t.co/d9NPKvnIHM — Jen Fifield (@JenAFifield) July 27, 2021

“Being locked out makes it impossible for me to be a true liaison” and “I cannot put a rubber stamp on a product,” he said:

MORE Bennett said he was “surprised” by Senate President Karen Fann’s news release Tuesday describing his role: “Being locked out makes it impossible for me to be a true liaison. I cannot put rubber stamp on a product” that he hasn’t been part of. — Brahm Resnik (@brahmresnik) July 28, 2021

He also said he still supports the audit but he called out the auditor, Cyber Ninjas, over a “lack of transparency”:

TO BE CLEAR Ken Bennett says he still supports audit & new subpoenas issues by Senate. He has problems with Cyber Ninjas’ lack of transparency. — Brahm Resnik (@brahmresnik) July 28, 2021

Listen here:

Ken Bennett speaks on the continuing issues surrounding the Arizona Election Audit. #550KFYI #JamesHarris #Circus https://t.co/OLe0ma5eCw — James T Harris (@JamesTHarris) July 28, 2021

Bennett had been one of the main public faces of the audit due to his experience as Secretary of State:

Ken Bennett, the one #AZAudit leader with election experience, confirms he is resigning as State Senate liaison. https://t.co/xVccnWuX9l — The AZ – abc15 – Data Guru (@Garrett_Archer) July 28, 2021

And he “was the only person at the #AZAudit that has so far been willing to push back on the false claims pushed by the former president and his allies regarding 74,000 in person early votes”:

Bennett was the only person at the #AZAudit that has so far been willing to push back on the false claims pushed by the former president and his allies regarding the 74,000 in person early voters. He resigns today for being locked out. — The AZ – abc15 – Data Guru (@Garrett_Archer) July 28, 2021

***

Related: