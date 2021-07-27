Former California U.S. Sen. Barbara Boxer was assaulted and robbed while walking in the Jack London Square neighborhood of Oakland on Monday:

Luckily, the 80-year-old Dem was not seriously hurt in the attack:

This is “Life #UnderDemocratRule” for millions in California right now:

So, can we blame Joe Biden for this attack or nah?

Boxer, not understanding exactly how crime works, reportedly asked her assailant, “how can you do this to a grandma?”

“And nothing is being done to actually fix it”:

We can only hope:

