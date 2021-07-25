President Joe Biden took one question from reporters when he returned to the White House this afternoon after *another* weekend in Delaware but we have no idea WTF he said at the start of the exchange.

Have watch:

Here’s the whole video:

It’s a mystery!

Or maybe it was, “my butt’s been wiped”?:

And remember when then-President Trump walked down a ramp slowly and it was a multi-day story?

***

