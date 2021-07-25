The NYPD is attempting to identify the man seen in this video below assaulting and then robbing a 68-year-old man in Brooklyn during a brazen attack in broad daylight.

Warning: Graphic video:

The man, who was repeatedly punched and kicked, reportedly suffered a broken wrist and nose in the brutal assault:

Trending

And in case Dems are curious, last year’s “defund the police” is not sitting very well with their base:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: BrooklynNYPD