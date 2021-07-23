Thomas Barrack, former Trump inaugural chair and good friend to the former president, posted a staggering $250 million bail in a deal to get released from custody in Los Angeles after his arrest earlier this week for allegedly “conducting a secretive, years-long effort to shape Trump’s foreign policy as a candidate and later, president, all to the benefit of the UAE“:

He’s due in court in New York City on Monday:

Prosecutors were worried he would flee to a country without an extradition treaty with the United States:

Barrack issued a statement after his release saying, “I am innocent and will prove that in court”:

