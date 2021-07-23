Thomas Barrack, former Trump inaugural chair and good friend to the former president, posted a staggering $250 million bail in a deal to get released from custody in Los Angeles after his arrest earlier this week for allegedly “conducting a secretive, years-long effort to shape Trump’s foreign policy as a candidate and later, president, all to the benefit of the UAE“:
Trump ally Thomas Barrack posts $250 million bail, gets released from San Bernardino jail, @MattHjourno reports https://t.co/z8neGZDCiR
— Michael Finnegan (@finneganLAT) July 24, 2021
He’s due in court in New York City on Monday:
Per judge in Tom Barrack's case, he will wear a GPS bracelet, observe a curfew, not spend more than $50,000 on anything, stay within EDNY, CDCA and SDNY, and appear in court in person at noon on Monday in the Eastern District of New York.
— Christina Wilkie (@christinawilkie) July 23, 2021
Prosecutors were worried he would flee to a country without an extradition treaty with the United States:
"They also highlighted that Mr. Barrack, a dual Lebanese-American citizen, has connections to foreign countries that don’t have extradition treaties with the U.S."https://t.co/yX2rPpG4xn
— Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) July 24, 2021
Barrack issued a statement after his release saying, “I am innocent and will prove that in court”:
BARRACK issues statement thanking LA county sheriff’s office, US Marshals and courts, and says, “I also want to recognize the grace and humanity of the gentlemen with whom I have shared a community over these last three days. I am innocent and will prove that in court.”
— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) July 24, 2021
***