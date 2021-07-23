Here’s the latest on the ongoing audit of the 2020 election in Maricopa County, Arizona. . .

First up, former President Trump is headed to Phoenix on Saturday and will speak at a TPUSA event:

And he’s already attacked Republican State Senator Paul Boyer for blocking more subpoenas of election materials that Cyber Ninjas, the firm doing the audit, says they need to finish it:

The main issue here is a request for the routers which County officials say will put other information at risk and have refused to provide them:

Boyer fired back, mocking Trump for getting kicked off of Twitter and the auditors for looking for bamboo fibers on the ballots:

And as for the audit, things don’t appear to be going well at all.

Doug Logan of Cyber Ninjas released a statement through State Senator Wendy Rogers where he blamed Maricopa County for any misinterpretation over 74,000 mail-in ballots that the auditors claimed lacked proof they were ever sent:

Trending

We covered this here:

Cyber Ninjas had been backing away from the claim before today’s statement:

Logan doesn’t outright say Cyber Ninjas got it wrong, but that’s where it looks like it’s headed:

And there’s a new report out tonight claiming that Ken Bennett, a former Secretary of State and the liaison between the auditors and the State Senate, has now been barred from the audit floor after he allegedly shared with a third party that the Cyber Ninjas count of the ballots was incorrect:

According to the reporter on the story, Bennett shared this info with a group that’s been critical of the audit:

Cyber Ninjas says the decision to block Bennett came from State Senate President Karen Fann:

But, according to Fann, Bennet still is the liaison:

Fann is also getting into it with Republican Stephen Richer, Maricopa County Recorder, who has been a vocal critic of the audit:

Fann responded, asking Richer to please cooperate with the auditors:

Richer, however, has told the auditor to finish it up with what they have and “prepare to defend it in court”:

And on it goes.

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: