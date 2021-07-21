We regret to inform every lib on Twitter that Sen. Rand Paul was the one who was correct in his little back-and-forth with Dr. Anthony Fauci yesterday on gain of function research at the Wuhan lab.

From Washington Post columnist Josh Rogin, “SorryNotSorry if that doesn’t fit your favorite narrative”:

Fauci’s hedge was pretty transparent for those who wish not to see it:

Trending

Megyn Kelly adds, “Exactly right bc he knows the folks at home won’t understand his sleight of hand”:

Well, it shouldn’t be hard for people to see:

Yep:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: FauciWuhan