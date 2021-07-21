The backlash against Ben & Jerry’s continues here in the United States with GOP Sen. James Lankford calling on Oklahoma to ban its sale under provisions of the state’s “anti-boycott of Israel law”:

He added, “We should immediately block the sale of all #Benandjerrys in the state and in any state-operated facility to align with our law”:

Trending

And on the other end of the political spectrum, NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a personal boycott of the product:

We’re seeing reports of local supermarkets stopping the sale of it as well:

Even worse? The distributor of Ben & Jerry’s will now have to fire Palestinian workers because of the decision:

Whoops:

***

Tags: Ben & Jerry's