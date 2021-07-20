Jeff Bezos and his crew of astronauts have successfully completed what NASA did in the 1960s with an almost 11-minute suborbital space flight about Blue Origin’s New Shepard spacecraft:

Key Mission Stats from #NSFirstHumanFlight: Crew capsule apogee: 347,563 ft AGL / 351,210 ft MSL (105 km AGL / 107 km MSL) Booster apogee: 347,188 ft AGL / 350,835 ft MSL (105 km AGL / 106 km MSL) Elapsed mission time: 10:10 Max ascent velocity: 2,233 mph (3,595 km/h) — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) July 20, 2021

Congratulations, though:

Jeff Bezos, Mark Bezos, Wally Funk and Oliver Daemen exit the capsule to cheering, after landing back on Earth https://t.co/5C820HM4EM pic.twitter.com/CPaMz35eBi — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 20, 2021

You can watch the entire launch here:

But the big joke right now on Twitter is how much the spacecraft and rocket looks like a, well, once you see it:

If you were making a black comedy about self-glorifying billionaire assholes, and you had a “space race” where no one actually went to space, and one of the rockets looked THIS MUCH like a giant, overcompensating penis- you’d say “nah, too on the nose.” pic.twitter.com/4OdThRDSCB — SPIRAL CURSE DEMARCO (@Clarknova1) July 20, 2021

July 20, 2021: Space Penis — Brett Taylor (@Brett_A_Taylor) July 20, 2021

I'm sorry, why does that rocket look like a penis? — Jorge (@JorgeX) July 20, 2021

lmao obviously the rocket looks like a penis — Jessica Huseman (@JessicaHuseman) July 20, 2021

Ok what’s AP style for “dong-rocket”? — Danielle Kurtzleben (@titonka) July 20, 2021

I was like, “Rockets are inherently phallic. How especially penis-like could it be?” Well, I was wrong. — Josh Barro (@jbarro) July 20, 2021

And even worse for the world’s richest man, “Flesh Gordon” — a sex comedy from 1974 — is now trending on Twitter:

LOL:

Congratulations to Jeff Bezos for penetrating space in Dr Flexi Jerkoff's penile thruster from 1974's Flesh Gordon. Surely, Jeff has secured his place in history now. Just maybe not the place he was expecting. pic.twitter.com/jkMQyDWnuc — Marshall Julius: Vintage Geek! (@MarshallJulius) July 20, 2021

