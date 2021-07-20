Jeff Bezos and his crew of astronauts have successfully completed what NASA did in the 1960s with an almost 11-minute suborbital space flight about Blue Origin’s New Shepard spacecraft:

Congratulations, though:

You can watch the entire launch here:

But the big joke right now on Twitter is how much the spacecraft and rocket looks like a, well, once you see it:

And even worse for the world’s richest man, “Flesh Gordon” — a sex comedy from 1974 — is now trending on Twitter:

