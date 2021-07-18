Breaking news out of D.C. where we’re seeing a report that two more House Dems who fled the state to avoid voting on a new voting law have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total now to five.

“Members who tested positive are feeling good, with no symptoms or only mild symptoms”:

Two more Texas House members in D.C. tested positive today, @TexasHDC says, bringing the total to five. All five are fully vaccinated and showing “no symptoms or only mild symptoms,” per the caucus. #txlege pic.twitter.com/WVKpaavJ6m — Jasper Scherer (@jaspscherer) July 19, 2021

Rep. Trey Martinez Fischer says he is one of the give and is experiencing “extremely mild symptoms”:

.@TMFtx says he is one of the two Dem state reps who tested positive for COVID today. He says he’s experiencing “extremely mild symptoms” and will quarantine until he tests negative. #txlege https://t.co/QuQUJ5RXKr pic.twitter.com/txcwExmrd9 — Jasper Scherer (@jaspscherer) July 19, 2021

“The political stunt is turning into a mild disaster”:

The political stunt is turning into a mild disaster. https://t.co/TcU3SxfLAG — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) July 19, 2021

It’s a victory for everyone!

So pretty much everyone can be point at this and scream “SEE?” 1. Anti-vaccine folks seeing the breakthrough

2. Republicans who are pointing out all the photo ops with no masks

3. Liberals who are still insistent that the virus is around even harder and we need more restrictions https://t.co/QD8OTuUvzP — Joe Cunningham (@JoePCunningham) July 19, 2021

And maybe the CDC should really study this outbreak because it does seem odd:

Sure seems odd for such a small caucus to have so many breakthrough cases, doesn’t it? https://t.co/j2gmqJPYDF — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) July 19, 2021

***