Breaking news out of D.C. where we’re seeing a report that two more House Dems who fled the state to avoid voting on a new voting law have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total now to five.

“Members who tested positive are feeling good, with no symptoms or only mild symptoms”:

Rep. Trey Martinez Fischer says he is one of the give and is experiencing “extremely mild symptoms”:

“The political stunt is turning into a mild disaster”:

It’s a victory for everyone!

And maybe the CDC should really study this outbreak because it does seem odd:

