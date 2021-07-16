Here’s the latest on the ongoing audit in Maricopa County, Ariz. of votes in the 2020 election. . .

First up, a judge gave Dems a pretty big victory on Thursday and ordered that all records regarding the audit are public, which means they’ll have to disclose how much the whole thing is costing and who is paying for it:

From the article:

The documents sought in the disputed records request center on the planning, execution and funding of election review. The Senate rejected the request and said it didn’t possess the records in question — rather, they were created and held by Cyber Ninjas, the Florida-based computer security company tasked with reviewing the election, and the subcontractors it hired. That meant they were outside of the scope of Arizona’s public records law, the Senate claimed.

But Kemp wrote that he “completely rejects” the Senate’s claim that Cyber Ninjas isn’t subject to public records laws on documents it creates related to the work the Senate hired it to do. Kemp noted that the Senate acknowledges the company is acting as an agent of the Senate, hired as part of the Senate’s “exercise of its legislative constitutional powers” to perform “important and valid” legislative work.

Also on Thursday, there was a hearing in the Arizona Senate to discuss the latest on the audit with members of the Cyber Ninjas team:

Note: Rep. Lauren Boebert claimed earlier today that YouTube pulled the video, but the video above shared by the Arizona Senate GOP is available on YouTube:

The biggest news out of the hearing was a claim made by the auditors and amplified by former President Trump that 74,000 more mail-in ballots were counted in 2020 than were actually sent:

Maricopa County, however, is disrupting this along with other claims made by the auditors at the hearing:

According to Maricopa county, there were 2,364,426 ballots requested and 1,918,024 counted:

They also have no idea where Cyber Ninjas got the 74,000+ number from:

Reporter Garrett Archer suggested Cyber Ninjas was reading the data incorrectly:

And he added, “It is either grossly negligent for failing to see a pattern of ballots being returned after a certain date or the statements were deliberately misleading”:

Maricopa County also disputed that “more than 11,000 names were added to the voter rolls after Election Day but were recorded as casting a ballot in the Nov. election:

And they went on to question the qualifications of the auditors — again:

The county also denied relaxing signature guidelines:

And they explained what happens with duplicated ballots and why:

As for what’s next, get ready for the court cases:

