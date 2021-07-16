Judge Andrew Hanen of the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas ruled on Friday that the Obama-era DACA program for “Dreamers” is illegal and he blocked the approval of any new applications going forward:

His ruling does not affect those already in the program, for now at least:

Judge Hansen is giving DHS three days to update its website and such:

Expect this to be challenged:

Dems, as you would assume, are not happy at the decision:

And all eyes are now on whatever it is Dems are planning with immigration in the latest reconciliation bill:

