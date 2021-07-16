Judge Andrew Hanen of the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas ruled on Friday that the Obama-era DACA program for “Dreamers” is illegal and he blocked the approval of any new applications going forward:

BREAKING — A federal judge in Texas has ordered the Biden administration to suspend the DACA program for "Dreamers." finding it illegal. Agreeing to a request by Texas, Judge Andrew Hanen is ordering the government to stop approving new DACA requests. Follow @CBSNews for more. pic.twitter.com/RmFTD0ldW9 — Camilo Montoya-Galvez (@camiloreports) July 16, 2021

His ruling does not affect those already in the program, for now at least:

Judge Hanen is *not* ordering the Biden administration to cancel the work permits and deportation protections for the 616,000 immigrants enrolled in DACA. Hanen is staying (suspending) his order in that respect. But he is barring DHS from granting DACA to new applicants. pic.twitter.com/EETuVtyC9W — Camilo Montoya-Galvez (@camiloreports) July 16, 2021

Judge Hansen is giving DHS three days to update its website and such:

Judge Hanen, who was appointed to the federal bench by former President George W. Bush, has given @DHSgov three days to post a notice on its websites saying that DACA was found to be illegal and that the government is prohibited from approving first-time DACA requests. — Camilo Montoya-Galvez (@camiloreports) July 16, 2021

Expect this to be challenged:

A federal judge in Texas has ruled that #DACA (the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) is illegal. The ruling, which will be immediately challenged, blocks, for now, new applicants — West Wing Reports (by Paul Brandus) (@WestWingReport) July 16, 2021

Dems, as you would assume, are not happy at the decision:

Terrible decision on DACA by a federal judge in Texas. The dreams of hundreds of thousands of young people who are contributing to the American economy will be put on hold for no good reason. Congress must pass a pathway to citizenship this year. We can’t wait. — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) July 16, 2021

And all eyes are now on whatever it is Dems are planning with immigration in the latest reconciliation bill:

A federal judge just ended new applications for the DACA program. A pathway to citizenship in the reconciliation bill just got that much more important. pic.twitter.com/ElXFDPF37m — Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) July 16, 2021

***