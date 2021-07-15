Black Lives Matter released a lengthy statement in support of Cuba’s dictatorship as well as blaming the United States for the nation’s woes.

Here’s the opener where they say the embargo is “undermining Cuban’s right to choose their own government” and that’s “at the heart of Cuba’s current crisis”:

Full statement here:

Black Lives Matter has released a statement on Cuba: pic.twitter.com/NgnT1o1oZE — Sabrina Rodríguez (@sabrod123) July 15, 2021

We all knew this was coming, right?

The only thing predictable in the Cuban crisis was that Black Lives Matter was going to issue a statement supporting the communist regime brutalizing the Cuban people. Now it has happened. Disgusting. https://t.co/kAAxNB0ygF — Mike Gonzalez (@Gundisalvus) July 15, 2021

“Right on brand,” writes Katie Pavlich:

Right on brand, Black Lives Matter releases a statement on Cuba by praising the communist government for harboring fugitive cop killer Assata Shakur. https://t.co/HqynAeSIGD — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) July 15, 2021

Defund the police, fund the police state:

A Marxist organization that not only supports defunding the police, but also supports an oppressive Communist regime👇 https://t.co/QwBERIhTba — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) July 15, 2021

Marxists gonna Marxist:

I’m shocked that the organization founded by trained Marxists has now released a statement in strong support of the genocidal Castro regime https://t.co/4FBPYNvpPy — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) July 15, 2021

Where are all the corporate brands now? The fact that BLM is ignoring Cuba’s racism is a nice touch, too:

So how much of the American establishment last year went to bat for an organization that is quite predictably defending an oppressive communist regime? Also, contra this obscene statement, the Cuban communist regime remains actively racist: https://t.co/eS73bYbX1G https://t.co/Uf5qjvWs0w — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) July 15, 2021

Go get ’em, fact-checkers:

Medicine isn't included in the Cuba embargo! Also, let's talk about how Cuba treats Afro-cubans. https://t.co/2Q6ZJZBVop — Carly Ortiz-Lytle (@intlcarly) July 15, 2021

From a tweeter in Cuba:

A Cuban from the island reacts to BLM: “Many of those who applauded #BlackLivesMatter and spoke out against police violence in the US, today not only justify the brutality of the Cuban regime, they applaud and encourage it…inconsistencies of a Left that’s blind, deaf & mute.” https://t.co/cf5STwsw0S — Giancarlo Sopo (@GiancarloSopo) July 15, 2021

And this thread is great, calling out not only BLM but AOC and Co., too:

It's always the same w/the radicals. They care about other people in so far as those people serve their ends. Their ends are always political, because they have nothing else. They cannot apprehend reality outside the realm of the power struggle. /1 https://t.co/1FQMuYhJDi — Peter Savodnik (@petersavodnik) July 15, 2021

So, #BLM, taking its cue from @AOC et al., sees in the Cubans an opportunity. As it did with #GeorgeFloyd and #BreonnaTaylor and every other tragedy they've embraced in the service of their agenda. Not the black Americans' they claim to care so much about. /2 — Peter Savodnik (@petersavodnik) July 15, 2021

It's so transparent. #BLM marches for black Americans killed by white cops but couldn't care less about those killed by anyone else. It cries for Gaza but is blind to the Syrians or Uighurs. It tweets on behalf of Cubans because it thinks America can be blamed for that. /3 — Peter Savodnik (@petersavodnik) July 15, 2021

Blame is the thing. If the blame can be assigned to the right party or camp or race, it's worth flagging. Otherwise, who cares? Dead black kids, dead Muslims, dead Cubans whose deaths can't be pinned on imperialists or Zionists are useless. They can't be turned into props. /4 — Peter Savodnik (@petersavodnik) July 15, 2021

These are the soulless jackals spearheading the nation's racial reckoning — the people who have taken it upon themselves to reeducate us. /5 — Peter Savodnik (@petersavodnik) July 15, 2021

It's worth bearing all this in mind the next time some gutless automaton at work starts signaling. This chump is scared and dumb and taking his cues from a cabal of bloodthirsty revolutionaries who would gladly stick his head on a pike if that's what it took. /6 — Peter Savodnik (@petersavodnik) July 15, 2021

A great deal has been written about this sad sack, who, unfortunately, is most of us right now. Nadezhda Mandelstam's Hope Against Hope is probably the best I've read. xo /7 — Peter Savodnik (@petersavodnik) July 15, 2021

