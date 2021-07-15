There’s a big hearing that’s about to get underway in Arizona where we may finally learn a little more about the ongoing audit in Maricopa County:

2020 Election Integrity: Arizona – Senate Forensic Audit –

AZ Senate Hearing – Tomorrow Morning, July 15th – 10AM PT Our sources indicate this will be BIG. The event will be livestreamed here – https://t.co/6wqdi7LzSB pic.twitter.com/ypjWzUzM0d — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) July 15, 2021

But ahead of this hearing, the official Twitter account for the county last night tweeted out this childish statement saying Cyber Ninjas, the company doing the audit, isn’t qualified:

Why might the Cyber Ninjas' ballot count differ from @MaricopaVote numbers?

For the same reason people might get different answers to this problem: (6 x 5) ÷ 3 + 11

If you don't know the order of operations, you don't know the answer. — Maricopa County (@maricopacounty) July 14, 2021

And:

Maricopa County election professionals have the experience and the proven processes to accurately count ballots.

Cyber Ninjas do not.

(The answer is 21, btw) — Maricopa County (@maricopacounty) July 14, 2021

Mollie Hemingway ripped them over it, saying “I’m not a governmental entity charged with accurately counting ballots, but I’m like 99.9% certain you’re not supposed to use multiplication or division when doing so”:

I’m not a governmental entity charged with accurately counting ballots, but I’m like 99.9% certain you’re not supposed to use multiplication or division when doing so. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) July 15, 2021

Others agree:

A. Order of operations isn't difficult, you twits. II. That you think counting requires order of operations is, and I am not joking at all, incredibly alarming. https://t.co/PDuR9oCu2C — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) July 15, 2021

Just curious, how is a complex math equation relevant when using the simple addition equation is all that's needed to count ballots? — Josh Dolin (@jDaz) July 15, 2021

Counting ballots is basic math.

There's no order of operation needed. It's tweets like these that really make the case for why these audits are needed.. NATIONWIDE https://t.co/qqK0hHQZO7 — Justin Barclay (@MrJustinBarclay) July 15, 2021

And this response from state party chair Kelli Ward is just perfect:

You can follow along with the hearing here as the link for the official legislature site appears down at the moment:

love to have the #azleg website go down on a day when one joint committee is having an important meeting by teleconference 😬 — Julia Shumway (@JMShumway) July 15, 2021

