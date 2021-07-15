There’s a big hearing that’s about to get underway in Arizona where we may finally learn a little more about the ongoing audit in Maricopa County:

But ahead of this hearing, the official Twitter account for the county last night tweeted out this childish statement saying Cyber Ninjas, the company doing the audit, isn’t qualified:

And:

Mollie Hemingway ripped them over it, saying “I’m not a governmental entity charged with accurately counting ballots, but I’m like 99.9% certain you’re not supposed to use multiplication or division when doing so”:

Others agree:

And this response from state party chair Kelli Ward is just perfect:

You can follow along with the hearing here as the link for the official legislature site appears down at the moment:

