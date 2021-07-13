Just when you think it can’t get any more cringe for Texas Dems, it gets more cringe.

Here they are attempting to sing “We Shall Overcome” at a press conference during their vacation in D.C., but it’s pretty clear they don’t know the words.

Have a watch:

Texas House Democrats just broke into song during a press conference on Capitol Hill. pic.twitter.com/h9lMfa4tHN — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 13, 2021

LOL:

You guys, I just can't. I just can't. https://t.co/y8PzVmfX0J — Josh Holmes (@HolmesJosh) July 13, 2021

It’s not, “We will overcome,” guys:

They sang a botched version of "We Shall Overcome," singing "we will overcome" instead. https://t.co/Omadzv15Uz — Joseph A. Wulfsohn (@JosephWulfsohn) July 13, 2021

No wonder they’re not exactly getting the welcome they thought they should get:

Texas democrats fleeing their state only to receive a less-than lukewarm reception in DC is probably the funniest thing to happen in politics since the Klobuchar Comb story — Alec Sears (@alec_sears) July 13, 2021

And maybe that’s because it’s really hard to understand the difference between what Texas House Dems are doing and what Republicans are doing in the U.S. Senate?

DC democrats applaud Texas democrats for their extraordinary commitment to democracy and for doing whatever it takes to fight for voter rights. So why are not they showing same commitment in dc? — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) July 13, 2021

But for Matthew Dowd, only one of these legislative tactics to prevent the majority from passing a bill is bad though:

The US Senate filibuster and the Texas Dem roadtrip are the same thing. But only one of them is good. https://t.co/uFUEmhnfYO — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) July 13, 2021

He does want to get rid of the filibuster:

All those arguing against ending the filibuster to save democracy is akin to a passenger ship out in a stormy sea sinking with a hole in it and the officers refuse to fix the hole because it is always done when they get back to home port and they would rather let it sink now. — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) June 22, 2021

Would he be okay with instituting Texas House rules in the U.S. Senate?

On this day in 1964 The Civil Rights Act is approved after overcoming an 83-day filibuster in the United States Senate. Let us keep in mind because of this filibuster: justice had been denied for years & this law that passed was actually weakened in order to get the bill passed. pic.twitter.com/DrMjhTFRd9 — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) June 19, 2021

But they’ll continue with the facade:

So, we can all agree today, that nobody really believes in abolishing the filibuster, right? Because all those voices screaming for just that are perfectly fine with Texas Democrats…filibustering. So, yeah…with this argument… pic.twitter.com/GBS48zooTw — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) July 13, 2021

***